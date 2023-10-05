Merrett, Anthony Edward



Anthony made a peaceful transition to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday September 25th, 2023. He was the eldest of five children, born June 12, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Jesse and Marine Merrett. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents but leaves to cherish his memory, Two daughters, Dawnshelle "Dwight" Woods, and Areon Bates; Two grandchildren, Jaylen Pitts and D'Sahni Woods; Three Bonus Grandchildren, Santana Birdsong, Iyanna and Ki'Yarra Clemons; Four siblings, Marcus, Renee, Michelle and Theresa; Seven nieces/nephews, Nineteen great nieces/nephews, One great great neice, family matriarch Thelma Buchanan, his caregiver nephew, Lil Mark and a host of cousins, lifetime friends. Anthony will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com