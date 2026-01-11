Merilou Bishop

Bishop (Williamson), Merilou Kay "Kay"



Merilou Kay (Williamson) Bishop, 84, passed away Jan. 8, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. She is now reunited with her beloved mother, Alice Lucille Williamson, whom Kay missed deeply since her passing in 1979.



Born June 3, 1941, in Dahlgren, Illinois, to Merle and Lucille Williamson, Kay spent much of her life connected to Mt. Vernon, Ill. From an early age, she showed a caring spirit, helping in her family's pet shop and later serving as a caregiver for her aunt, Dora Belle McReynolds, who was paralyzed from polio.



In 1968, Kay moved to Springfield, Ohio, where she lived and taught art for more than 30 years before returning to Mt. Vernon. She relocated to the Dayton area in 2020 to be closer to family and passed away following several years of Alzheimer's-related dementia.



Kay earned degrees in art from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, Wittenberg University, and Wright State University. Teaching children was her greatest joy, and art remained a lifelong passion.



A woman of strong faith, Kay was active in church life throughout her years, especially at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon. A classically trained first soprano, she loved singing in choirs and serving on mission trips.



She is survived by her daughters, Mindy (Don) Claggett and Kendra (Larry) Varner; grandchildren Gannon Claggett, Drew (Kennedy), Aaron, and Abby Varner; extended family; and dear friends.



A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dahlgren, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church.



