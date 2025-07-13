Menker, George Thomas



Colonel (Ret.) George Thomas Menker, a Beloved father, grandfather, veteran, and community leader, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025, at The Courtyard of Centerville Senior Living facility. A man of profound faith, integrity, and purpose, George's life was a testament to service to others.



George was born on 29 December 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Clarence and Marcella Menker. He grew up in a spirited household with eight siblings. He is preceded in death by siblings Rosemary (Bachey), Phyllis (Garstka), Joanna (Colston), Charlie, Jim, and Bobby. He is survived by his sister Tootsie (Dye); his two sons and daughter in law, Tom & Jennifer and Steve; and his loving granddaughter Liza. He also leaves behind a wide circle of nieces, nephews, and extended family all of whom were blessed by his generosity and humor.



George attended Chaminade High School and graduated in 1955. George then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University graduating in 1959, where he was a proud member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was later commissioned as a 2Lt in the US Army beginning a 30-year career of distinguished military service. He would soon meet Janice Mowbray while serving at Cameron Station, Alexandria, Va., where they married and had two sons. George would then transition to the Ohio Army Reserves where he served in various capacities including Commander of the 311th Station Hospital, Officer in Charge 2291st Army Hospital. He served as Chief of Staff of the Ohio Army Reserves upon his retirement in 1989. In his civilian life, George brought his analytical skills to NCR and then Wright Patterson AFB. He served as a budget analyst until his retirement in 1993.



George had a lifelong passion for golf and was a skilled amateur winning base championships and runner-up in the Ohio Senior Amateur Championship. His enthusiasm for the game went full circle when he established the Chaminade-Julienne Girls Golf Team in 2007. He led the team to the 2011 Division II Ohio State Championship. His team won five consecutive Sectional titles and competed in seven consecutive state-level tournaments. He was awarded nine Coach of the Year awards at the league and sectional levels. He was selected to the Chaminade-Julienne Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2015.



A visitation for George will be held Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. A mass of Christian burial will occur Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. An interment will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409.



