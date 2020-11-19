X

MENKER, DALE

MENKER, Dale E.

Age 80, of Brookville, passed away Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margaret Menker; sister, Doris Fisher; nephew, Jeffrey Winfield. Dale was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church and he had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. He also loved trains and bird watching. Dale is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Menker; brother, Joe Horn; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com


