Menke, Barbara

Menke (Breunig), Barbara Lee



Barbara L Menke 85, of Port Charlotte, FL, died in Tidwell Hospice, Port Charlotte on December 31, 2023.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1938 to Neal F Breunig and Irene C Meyer. Barbara studied education at University of Dayton, BS then continuing at Wright State M. ED, and going on to work at Menlo Park Elementary in Huber Heights, OH.



Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Neal Breunig 1992, her husband Thomas Menke 2000, her daughter Tommylee Menke 2007, and her son Fred Anthony (Tony) Menke 2013 and is survived by her grandchildren Nicole (Matt) Boyd, Shaun Bridges and Kristina Menke. Her great grandchildren Colin, Zoeylee, Paxton Boyd, Jayden and Kaycee Bridges.



Services will not be held but a celebration of life with be announced in the coming months.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com