Mendenhall, Carrie Margaret

2 hours ago
Carrie Margaret Mendenhall, age 88, of Seymour, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Herbert "Gene" Mendenhall; brothers and sister: Cliff Stump, Georgia Moyers, and Jack Stump; and parents, Bessie and Luther Stump.

She leaves behind her daughter, Monie Mendenhall; sons, Herb Mendenhall, Jr. and James (Reba) Mendenhall; as well as loved pets: Eli, Tassie, and Schatzi.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, from 1:30 - 2:30 PM, with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandsouth.com for the Mendenhall family.

