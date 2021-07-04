MENDELSON, Sanford "Sandy"



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Sandy was a graduate of Meadowdale High School and served in the US Army. He enjoyed boating, travel and spending time in Florida. His life's passion was his business Mendelson's and his devotion to the City of Dayton. Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ida



Mendelson. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; son



Harlan Mendelson; daughter Heather (Robin Lensch)



Goodrich; grandchildren, Zach, Sofie and Cate; twin brother, Barry (Anne) Mendelson; sister, Marlene (Terry) Pinsky; brother, Bruce (Rita) Mendelson; brother-in-law, Ben (Ellen)



Neiman; in-laws, Tom and Darlene Lensch; many nieces, nephews and friends, and his four legged "girlfriend" Fifi. A graveside service will be held Monday, 1:00 PM, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

