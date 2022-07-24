MENARD, Frances M. "Frankie"



Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Frankie was the Records Clerk with the Huber Heights Police Division, retiring after 20 years of service and was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene; daughter, Michelle M. Menard; grandson, Jason; and 1 sister and 3 brothers. Frankie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Mark Kessinger of St. Louis, MO; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven J. and Patricia Menard of Tipp City, Phillip C. and Peggy Menard of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Leslie, Rory, Derek, Blaine and Ross; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside service 11 AM Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

