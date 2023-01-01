MELAMPY, Harold E.



Harold E. Melampy, age 73 of Germantown, OH, passed away on December 23, 2022, at Hospice. He was born in Cleveland, OH, to the late Bill and Evelyn Melampy and graduated from Germantown HS, class of 1967. He retired from OEM Sales in Dayton, enjoyed boating, and loved Ohio State football. He was also a member of the Germantown Eagles and enjoyed spending time there with his friends and having a beer with his buddy, Joe. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Brian. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue Melampy, and 1 sister, and extended family. Please consider donations to the family to assist with medical expenses. Services will be private. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

