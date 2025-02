Robert L. Meeker, Jr.



5/25/42- 2/22/97



28 years ago yesterday we lost the Best Husband and Dad in the whole world. We know you are in a better place but we miss you everyday.We have so many wonderful memories with you and will carry you in our hearts until we meet again.



We Love You,



Paula, Bobby, Sheryl, and Donnie



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com