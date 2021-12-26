Hamburger icon
MEEKER, Kimberly

MEEKER, Kimberly A.

Kimberly A. Meeker, 51, of Springboro passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 30, 1970, in Middletown, the daughter of David Shupert and Sandi Collins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paris and Rosy Collins, Howard and Shirley Shupert and her daughter, Grace Elizabeth.

Kim is survived by her husband, Brian, a daughter, Breanna, her parents, a brother, Joseph (Chiara) Shupert and a sister, Misty (Brian) Johnson.

A Visitation will take place Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. A Life Celebration Service will begin at 4:00 pm officiated by Phil and Virginia Depp. Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at


www.anderson-fh. com



Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

