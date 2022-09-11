MEDLIN, Jamie Gayle



Age 45, of Centerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Jamie was born on December 22, 1976, to Dana and Irene Hagins in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1995, pursued a life and love of caring for children which led her to a job she loved at Driscoll Elementary. Jamie attended Lifepointe Church in Centerville, and enjoyed serving as her daughter's Girl Scout Leader. She loved crafting, singing, listening to music, dancing, camping, entertaining, and spending time at the beach. Jamie was the cornerstone of the family and the most selfless person - never missing an opportunity to spend time with her loved ones. She was a phenomenal cook and showed her love by cooking for her family-no one ever went hungry. Jamie will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Miller; and brother, Curtis Hagins. Jamie is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Bradley; children, Jordan (Brad Baird) Medlin, Taylor (Jeremiah) Wolf, Julia (Joey Bisceglia) Medlin; father, Dana Hagins; grandchildren, Logan Rae Baird and Lillian Gayle Wolf; sisters-in-law, Amber Baer and Tracy Flanders; aunts, Debbie Sallee and Sue (Bruce) Rinehart; step brother and step sister, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends and family. A visitation will be held at Lifepointe Church, 4555 Marshall Rd. in Kettering, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM with a service starting at 6:00PM. A celebration of life will follow the service at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, 81 N. Main St. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college fund for her grandbabies at DayAir Federal Credit Union (Brad Medlin-College Fund) or to Venmo @Brad-Medlin-1. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



