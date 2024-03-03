Medley, Theresa

Medley (Herz), Theresa



Theresa Medley, 82 of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Monday February 26, 2024 at her residence. Her husband William Medley survives. She was born May 30, 1941, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Rike Herz Theresa had worked at General Electric and Cincinnati Electronics. She was a 1960 graduate of Harveysburg High School. She is also survived by her sons William (Debbie), Kenneth, and Dale, also her brother James Herz, and sister Charlene (joseph) Lehmann.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com