Medley, Mary Anne



Mary Anne Medley, age 80, of Springboro, Ohio, died Saturday June 28, 2025. Mary is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Kathyrn) Medley of Alexandria, VA, and Larry Medley of Moraine, OH; and grandsons, Wesley and Jacob. Memorial services will be held on Friday July 25 at 7 pm, the family will receive friends one hour prior from 6p - 7p at Anderson Funeral Homes Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive Franklin, OH 45005



