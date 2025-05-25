Medisch, Elizabeth T "Liz"



MEDISCH, Elizabeth "Liz", age 101, born November 10, 1923 passed away May 14, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters, three nephews, three nieces, and special friends Barb and Little Jo. Liz was active in sports playing in six State and five Regional Championship softball teams and was inducted into the Dayton and Ohio softball Hall of Fame. She was a CYO coach for volleyball, kickball and softball for Resurrection School and received the CYO Msgr. C.H. Ertel award in 1958. Liz also enjoyed many good times on the golf course with her friends and family. She was employed by NCR for 22 years and retired from GM in 1984. Survivors included numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Saturday May 31, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to Mass. Flowers are for the living, therefore, donations to the charity of your choice would be preferred. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



