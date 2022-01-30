MEARS, Rose E.



101, of Miamisburg, passed away January 22, 2022, in her home.



She was born March 15, 1920, in Columbus, Ohio. Rose was one of the founders of the Miamisburg Spring Fling. She was a member of Mound Ladies Golf League and the Prosser Lodge #367 O.E.S. in Middletown.



She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Eneile) Mears, Richard Mears, and Robert Mears; grandchildren, Natalie (David) Born, Nicole (Bryan) Fornshell, Kristen McElroy, and Holly (Lance) Tucker; great-grandchildren, Brice, Brady, Brock, and Brooklyn Fornshell, Landon, Logan, and Skylar Born, Cameron and Tess Tucker, and Catherine McElroy; great-great-grandson, Gentry Fornshell; former daughter-in-law, Dianne Jones; sisters, Nell Wolfe, Della Duris, Nettie Miller, and Mabel Brandt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert H. Mears, Sr.; brothers, Earl, Henry, Walter and John Yates; and her sisters, Christina McGatha, Flo Wheeler.



A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com