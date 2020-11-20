MEANS, Thomas Stuart



75, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Born on December 23, 1944, to



Thomas and Lorraine (nee: Terhune) Means in Lexington, KY, Tom worked as an electrician at Armco Steel. He was a veteran of the US Army, a



member of the VFW and



American Legion and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and working in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara J. Sorrell, he is



survived by his son, Sean Means of Germantown, his daughter, Heather Means of Tipp City, one step-son, Kelly Keys of



Lebanon, one step-daughter, Shelly Philbin of Fayetteville, five brothers, Timothy S. (Linda) Means, Dennis (Mary) Means, Mick (Sherry) Parr, Rick (Betsy) Parr and Ronnie (Cindy) Parr, six grandchildren, Tyler Means, Lauren Williams, Austin Keys, Dillon Philbin, Ashley (Chris) Hammond and Haley (Adam) Spohr, three great-grandchildren, Amber, Deegan and Ayla, and his dog, Jeanie. Visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a service beginning at 11:00 AM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the American Juvenile



Diabetes Foundation by visiting JDF.org/donate. Online



condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



