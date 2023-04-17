Meadows, Eunice



Eunice Meadows age 91 of Hamilton passed away in her home at Berkeley Square on Monday February 27, 2023. She was born October 6, 1931 in Premier, West Virginia the daughter of the late Dwight Meadows and Gertrude Lester Meadows. Eunice spent her early years learning and she was a graduate of Marshall University and earned her master's degree at Miami University. She was an educator in West Virginia, Iowa, and Ohio. She was very active in the community and her church. She spent a lot of time traveling and joined in marching for civil rights including in Washington, D.C. Eunice is the mother of Stephen Boyd and the late Brenda Boyd Sullivan; grandmother of Chase (Bethany) Lampl, Tyler (Brittany) Lampl, Ellie (Joey) Reece, Ashton (Sean) McNamara, Dylan Sullivan, Katie Sullivan, and the late Brenden Sullivan; also surviving are five great grandchildren; one sister Mary Lou Billehus; and nephews Allan, Dean, David, and Brad. A Memorial Service for Eunice will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday April 22, 2023 at Hopedale Unitarian Church, 3870 Oxford-Millville Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056.


