Meadow, Ruth B.



MEADOW, Ruthe Lee, age 93, of Oakwood, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Ruthe was born July 28, 1930, to the late Dorothy and Mitchell Barrar in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fairview High School and graduated with Honors from The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.



Ruthe was a lifelong educator - starting her career as a tutor for Heisman Trophy winner Vic Janowicz at OSU. Her career continued after college, at The Cleveland and Dayton Public Schools Systems, the Miami Valley Joint Vocational School, and Temple Israel Sunday School - a career that extended more than 40 years.



Her welcoming approach to diversity in the field of education was pioneering. She often focused on helping students from lower socio-economic backgrounds actualize the American Dream that she so very much believed in. Ruth was also one of the very first teachers who provided education to unwed mothers, incarcerated individuals, and students with special needs in the Montgomery County area.



She was a lifelong reader and artist who read a book a week well into her 90's and organized and participated in multiple book clubs over the years. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, Hadassah, the Citizen Review Board for Children, and the Dayton Jewish Film Festival. Ruthe was honored in 2012 with the Woman of Valor Award presented by Beth Abraham Sisterhood and in 2022 with the Jack Moss Creativity Award: bestowed by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.



She continued a life of service and kindness in her retirement, which were among her happiest years. This time included happy memories at The Dayton Theater Guild and playing Bridge and Mahjong with her closest friends.



She was a docent at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, an active member of the Riverdale Opti-Mrs, and an avid learner: one of her greatest pleasures was attending classes at University of Dayton, OLLI. Her constant companion through all things was her husband, Eddie.



Ruthe was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 67 years, Dr. Edward N. Meadow DPM and brother, Alan Barrar. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Scott & Brenda of Chicago, IL, Michael & Teri of Grand Rapids, MI, Andrew & Elissa of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Dana (James) Faello of Westport CT., Jack (AnnaMarie) Meadow of Oak Park, IL, Sydney Meadow (fiancée Anya Khusnutdinova)of Henderson, NV, Maxim & Micah Meadow of Grand Rapids, MI, Sara Trojanowska of Birmingham England; great grandchildren, Natalie Jane Faello, Francesca Elaine Meadow, and James Joseph Faello III and other relatives and friends. Most significantly she was the glue that held together an extended far-flung family.



Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Buy a Book Fund at Temple Israel in Ruth's memory. We are grateful to Mary Koors, Jessica Chenoweth, and Dawn Craig for their care and professionalism. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com