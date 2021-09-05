MEADOR, Mary Virginia "Gini"



Age 96, of Oxford, passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born on August 25, 1925, in Charleston, WV, to the late Harry and Lydia Fowler. "Gini" grew up in Charleston, WV, where she also married her



beloved husband, Edwin H. Meador, on August 28, 1954, and moved to Oxford. Edwin was employed by Miami University, and she was a devoted wife and mother to her family.



Gini is survived by her husband, Edwin "Ed" of 67 years; sons, Jim (Karen) and Randy (Bev); grandchildren, Chris (Liz), Danny, Alisha, Luke, and Eli (Alexis); great-grandchildren, Madison, Michael, Brooklyn, and Jaxson; special niece, Linda Watson; numerous other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; son, Charles Edward at 2 1/2; and another son at birth.



Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until a short memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056.



Memorial contributions may be offered to Luna Care, 115 West Spring St., Oxford 45056, and Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton 45013.



