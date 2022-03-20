MEADE, Thelma Jeanne



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Euell B. and Ruby Etta (Johnson) Engle. Jeanne worked in Human



Resources and had retired from Mercy Hospital Hamilton. She is survived by her son, Gary



(Annette) Meade; daughter Joellyn (Paul) Goos; grandchildren, Ashley Goos and Lori (Matt) Ginter; great-grandchildren, Lennox Elizabeth Goos-Baldwin, Alex, Joshua and Alisha Ginter; sister, Barbara Nell Senseman; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Meade and siblings, Peggy Miller, Dale Engle and Mike Engle. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Berkeley Square Retirement Community, Queen City Hospice or Charity of choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

