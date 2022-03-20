Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MEADE, Thelma

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MEADE, Thelma Jeanne

Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Euell B. and Ruby Etta (Johnson) Engle. Jeanne worked in Human

Resources and had retired from Mercy Hospital Hamilton. She is survived by her son, Gary

(Annette) Meade; daughter Joellyn (Paul) Goos; grandchildren, Ashley Goos and Lori (Matt) Ginter; great-grandchildren, Lennox Elizabeth Goos-Baldwin, Alex, Joshua and Alisha Ginter; sister, Barbara Nell Senseman; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Meade and siblings, Peggy Miller, Dale Engle and Mike Engle. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to Berkeley Square Retirement Community, Queen City Hospice or Charity of choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TURNBULL, Christine
2
PLATT, Billie
3
BROWN, Gregory
4
BOLAR, Richard
5
COOK, Theresa
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top