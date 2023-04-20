McWilliams, Joyce

McWilliams (Brown), Joyce A. "Susie"



Age 79, of Hamilton, died on April 18, 2023 at Hospice of South West Ohio. She was born in Hamilton on September 4, 1943, the daughter of Warren and Alice (Wright) Brown. She was a graduate of Garfield High School and attended two years at Pasadena City College, California. Susie married Charles F. McWilliams on March 17, 1972 in Hamilton. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2002. She worked for the Department of Utilities for the city of Hamilton for 25 years retiring in 2000. She was a member of Laureate Delta Epsilon Sorority. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Jon) Woodrey, of Hamilton; grandchildren, Tessa Woodrey and Jonathan Woodrey; cousins, Kenna Napier and Gene Disney, and a special friend Sandy Shelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Geraldine Clark, and her brothers, Fred Brown and Don Brown. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

