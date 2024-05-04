McWilliams, Gail

McWilliams (Keller), Gail



GAIL McWILLIAMS, 72, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on April 29, 2024, just four days after celebrating her 72nd birthday. She was born on April 25, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio to her parents Glen and Hilda (Paxton) Keller. Gail was most known for her many years of dedicated service at Big Bear as a food service employee. She was known for her smile and warm greeting of every customer that walked through the door. When Gail wasn't working, you could find her painting, coloring, doing puzzles, going bowling with friends and family, and most notably: spending time with her beloved cats. Gail never knew a stranger and she was a bright soul who will be missed by everyone who knew her. Gail was survived by her loving husband of 52 years Ronald McWilliams, siblings Judy Spadoni, and Lynn (Jerry) Royce, special nieces Kelly (Jason) Snider and Debbie Korab, special friend Ann Bartnick, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Gail is preceded in death by her sister Shirley Wolfe and brother Donald Keller. A visitation for Gail will be held Monday May 6th from 10-11am at The Landing at Littleton& Rue Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local heart and kidney foundations would be appreciated. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com