McWilliams, Carol V.



Carol V. McWilliams, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2024. She was born in Springfield on December 23, 1937, the daughter of the late Cecil and Katherine Hughes. Carol worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center for over 35 years. She and her husband, Paul, enjoyed making crafts and traveling to craft shows. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul N. McWilliams; adopted son, Ed Thurman; seven grandchildren, including Justin Lynch; and many great grandchildren including Oakley Lynch. She was preceded in death by her sons, Randy, Timothy and Jimmy Lynch. Services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shard at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com