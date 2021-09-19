journal-news logo
X

MCSWAIN, LINDA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McSWAIN (Matheson), Linda Kay

Age 74, of Sugarcreek Township passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1965, and retired in 2018 as Vice-President of Kettering Overhead Door. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack G. and Mary (Constantine) Matheson of Dayton, OH, and an infant brother, James E. Matheson. Linda was fiercely protective of her family and friends, and extraordinarily caring for all those around her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Alex T. McSwain, Jr; her daughters, Deb McSwain Roenker, and Rebecca McSwain Owen and husband Scott; grandchildren Kayleigh Roenker, Clara Owen, and Will Owen; as well as brother, Dennis Matheson; special niece Abby Matheson Kuhn and 3 grandnephews. Linda is also survived by her children-by-marriage Tracy McSwain and Kim Hillard, their families, children and grandchildren. Graveside Services at David's Cemetery, Kettering, for family and close friends Friday, September 24 at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association at ALZ.org if desired. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
BARTOL, Thomas
3
HOWARD, Herman
4
JACKSON, Clifford
5
Reinman, Christopher
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top