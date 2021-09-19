MCSWAIN, LINDA

McSWAIN (Matheson), Linda Kay



Age 74, of Sugarcreek Township passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1965, and retired in 2018 as Vice-President of Kettering Overhead Door. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack G. and Mary (Constantine) Matheson of Dayton, OH, and an infant brother, James E. Matheson. Linda was fiercely protective of her family and friends, and extraordinarily caring for all those around her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Alex T. McSwain, Jr; her daughters, Deb McSwain Roenker, and Rebecca McSwain Owen and husband Scott; grandchildren Kayleigh Roenker, Clara Owen, and Will Owen; as well as brother, Dennis Matheson; special niece Abby Matheson Kuhn and 3 grandnephews. Linda is also survived by her children-by-marriage Tracy McSwain and Kim Hillard, their families, children and grandchildren. Graveside Services at David's Cemetery, Kettering, for family and close friends Friday, September 24 at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association at ALZ.org if desired. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

