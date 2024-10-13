McSurdy, Donald

2 hours ago
McSURDY, DONALD

DONALD J. MCSURDY, passed away on October 7, 2024 in Hilliard, Ohio. Visitation will be held on October 20th from 2:00 - 3:30pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 3:30pm. To read his full obituary, to send flowers, or view his tribute video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

