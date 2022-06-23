journal-news logo
McROBIE, Kim Marie

Kim Marie McRobie of Springfield lost her longtime battle with cancer on June 20, 2022. Born on April 16, 1959, in

Orange County, CA, she was 63 years old. Before her illness, Kim had worked in home health care at First Light Home Care. She was a member of the Machinists Club, and she enjoyed doing crafts and crossword puzzles. Survivors include her father, Charles Sheridan; two sons, Philip Lannon of Springfield and Anthony Lannon of Cincinnati; siblings, Jim (Janet) Lannon, Theresa Fugate, Shari (Tony) Keeton, and Laura Ramer; two special friends, Pam from Springfield and Debbie from California; and several

nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Dunphy) Sheridan, and sister, Phyllis Hayes. No

services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

