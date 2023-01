McQUINN, James W.



James W. McQuinn, age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Thursday December 29, 2022. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Abundant Life Tabernacle (ALT), 9440 Eby Road, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.