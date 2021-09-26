McQUINN, Amp "Jim"



03/29/1936 – 09/22/2021



Survived by his wife of 65 years Janice (neé Deaton), son



Anthony (Karen), daughter Sandra (Bob) Durham, grandchildren Joshua (Shyla) Meade, Felicia (Lucas) Fegel, Robert and Alexander Durham. He retired from National Tag Co & Lucas Ledex. Jim is to be buried at Woodland Cemetery. Care



entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.


