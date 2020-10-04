McQUEEN, Ester

McQUEEN, Esther Esther McQueen, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 17, 1937, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late John and Lula (Pace) Nolan. Esther was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Esther is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, Oakley McQueen; daughters, Janet (Frank) Lawson and Donna Pater; seven grandchildren, Christy (Jamie) Asher, Brandon Hymer, Casey (Jodi) Pater, Dylan Pater, Justin (Angie) Pleiman, Jackie Toennission, and Jason (Emmy) Burnett; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jenell (Paul) Proffitt and Ann (Danny) Caldwell; two brothers, Harold (Barbara) Nolan and Kyle (Faye) Nolan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Burnett; son-in-law, Jake Pater; four sisters, Claudine Hensley and Juanita Kendall-Murphy, Myrtle, Lorene; and two brothers, Hayes Nolan and Arthur Nolan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

