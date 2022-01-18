McNEAL, Lee B.



God must have needed something fixed in heaven.



It's the only reasonable explanation as to why he would have called Lee home so soon. This fierce and devoted Father to Amanda (Nicholas Cooke), Justen (Angela James) and Jordan, loving grandfather to Owen and Scarlett, son to Mick and Marge, little brother to Butch (Vickie McNeal), Robin, Kim (Debbie McNeal), Pam (Greg Poe) and Pauletta, and beloved companion and soulmate to Gloria and her son, Andy and grandson, Ben, would have never left them without needing to take care of something important. So many here love him. Lee's life was rich in adventure. He looked for new ways to make sure that every day counted. As a young man, he loved sports and spent his time growing up at the pole-vaulting pit, where he broke school records. He never missed a chance to be his best at whatever he attempted. As his life moved forward, he found time to skydive, scuba dive and play semi-pro football, all the while raising 3 fantastic children, and coaching and mentoring other people's kids. He worked hard, played hard and never let anyone tell him he couldn't do something. He was fearless. Lee was so proud when he started his business, L. B. McNeal & Company in 2012. His gift of being able to make mechanical things work, even when it seemed impossible (a trait referred to as "ginge-neering"), was something his customers were grateful for. He was never one to say "it can't be done". Lee had plans for so many tomorrows and held out hope for the Browns to make the playoffs at least once in his lifetime. God had other ideas. The world is less without him in it and no one touched by Lee will ever be quite the same. Visitation for Lee will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes Springboro, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



