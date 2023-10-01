McNamara, James I "Jim"



James "Jim" I. McNamara, age 89, of Millville, Ohio passed away on September 28, 2023. He was born on November 10, 1933. He retired from the U.S. postal service from the Hamilton-Rossville Post Office. A visitation will be held at Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Monday, October 2, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



