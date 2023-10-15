McMurchy, Richard Duane



age 68, of Kettering, passed away October 10, 2023. He was born June 10, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Rick was preceded in death by the love of his life, Deanna Sue McMurchy; step-father, Paul Aunspaw; and step-mother, Cecilia McMurchy. Rick is survived by his mother, Barbara Aunspaw; father, Gerald McMurchy; children: Sarah McMurchy, Nathan McMurchy (Katy) and Chelsea Dillon (Nicholas); bonus daughter, Andrea Spitler; grandchildren: Amara, Aurora (Holden), Keira, Elijah, Gabe, Payton, Brody and Adley Sue; great-grandson, Atlas; sister, Victoria McMurchy; step-siblings: Sandi, Sherri and Larry; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rick was a 1973 graduate of Meadowdale High School, where he played football. He was the owner of Rick's ABC Window Cleaning. Rick enjoyed cooking out with his family, watching football and attending his grandkids' sporting events. Rick and Deanna loved hosting dinner parties and holiday gatherings with family and friends; there was always loud music and great food. His ornery sense of humor will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. To share a memory of Rick or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com