MCMURCHY, Deanna

MCMURCHY (Klase), Deanna Sue

Age 60, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022. She was born March 5, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Dean and Sue Klase. In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Klase; and

sisters: Theresa McKowen and Melinda Bembry. Deanna is

survived by the love of her life, Rick McMurchy of 35 years; daughters: Andrea Spitler and Chelsea Dillon (Nick); bonus children: Sarah McMurchy and Nathan McMurchy; grandchildren: Amara, Aurora, Keira,

Elijah, Gabe, Payton and Adley Sue; sisters: Karen Wiesel

(William) and Pammy Snyder; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Deanna worked for Premier Health for 25 years. She was a tender-hearted care taker for all of her family and friends. She was an avid gardener, hoya enthusiast and was an animal lover. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements

entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. To share a memory of Deanna or leave a special

message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


