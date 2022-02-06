McMULLEN, Sharon D.,



Age 63, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness, 630 Blaine St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

