MCMULLEN, Elaine Lillian



Age 96, a resident of Gateway Springs, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. She was born in Hamilton, on August 3, 1926, the daughter of Fred and Frieda (Eppler) Simmons. Elaine married Harold McMullen on August 28, 1946, in Hamilton and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2009. She had been employed at Ohio Casualty Insurance as a claims clerk for 30 years and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Steven (Carolyn) McMullen, Tolbert, TN; her daughter, Marcia (Donald) Day, Hamilton; four grandchildren, Angie (Mike) Long, Amy (Steve) Hoops, Nicole (Joe) Allen and Ryan McMullen; and five great-grandchildren, Zakary (Andrea) Long, Kayla Long, Britton McMullen, Connor Hoops and Matthew Hoops; and a great-grandchild Kelsey on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Fred Simmons. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Greenwood Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the love and care shown by the staff of Gateway Springs and Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at



