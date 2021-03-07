McMILLAN, Julia Ann



Age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

