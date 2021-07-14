McMANUS, William E. "Bill"



"Can your Dad come out and play?"



We probably should have taken offense when our friends asked for our dad at the door instead of us, but we knew. Bill McManus ("Mac" or "Cool Bill") was simply the most fun human ever. Every night, people of all ages were drawn to the nightly forty on forty football games where the edict was, "if it touches your hands, you better catch it."



This man of God, loving husband of Alta, and 28-year now retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant touched so many lives. This nationally renowned Air Force recruiter coached innumerable softball teams and ran the Grandma Camp hot wheel tournaments. He always taught teamwork and laughter.



Bill was an amazing athlete. One of his claims to fame was playing against Willie Mays while both were playing on military baseball teams after WW ll. While Bill's team lost that game, Mays complimented Bill on his play after the game.



One of sixteen children from Footedale, Pennsylvania, Bill lived, coached and laughed in many places in the world, but Dayton, Ohio, has been his home for over 50 years. For the many that he showed how to break in a glove and hold a bat, he will be forever loved by his children, Debi (Rae) Beeman, Denise (Phil) Raleigh, Donna (Mike) Phillips , Diane McManus Detesco and Mike (Nancy) McManus; grandchildren Tonya Beeman (Cody), Chris (Michelle)Beeman, Karah (Steve) Pierce; Billy (Meghan) Raleigh, Jimmy (Christine) Raleigh, Dennis



Raleigh (Vi), Michael Raleigh, Shannon Phillips, Shauna Maggart, Mikey (Sarah) Phillips, Tommy (Amber) Phillips, Adrianne (Bob) Detesco, Audrey (Kris) Nickell, Lauren



(Brandon) Gump, Morgan (Alec) Alsup, Dylan McManus; great-grandchildren Zachary (Tifani) Beeman, Liz (Luke) Nijack, Olivia Nijack, Camden, Tanner, Scarlett, Michael, Kruze, Mila; great-great-grandchildren Abby and Everett.



Celebration of Bill's life - Viewing and services will be from noon - 2 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410, this Friday, July 16.



To share a memory of Bill or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

