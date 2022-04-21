McMANN, Janice C.



Janice C. McMann, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born August 26, 1939, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Boyd and Mary (Sorrell) McKenzie. Janice loved to travel and spending time in Florida. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew J. Guilfoyle; siblings, Kay McClanahan, Joann Fletcher, Ralph McKenzie and Eddie McKenzie.



Janice is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ronald McMann; two daughters, Jill (Philip) Alsip and Linda (Michel) Keidel; three grandchildren, Janna Guilfoyle, Cary Keidel and Ellen Keidel; and brother, Jerry McKenzie.



Visitation will be 10-11 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow



at 11 am with Rev. Shawn Crisman officiating. Burial will be



at Woodside Cemetery. To leave online condolences for the family please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

