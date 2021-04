McMAHON,



Kamareon Dalon



Age 16, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, April 27, at Victory in Power Ministries Church, 4519 Oakridge Dr.



Visitation 11 am - 12 pm.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.