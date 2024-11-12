McLeod, Carolyn M.



Carolyn M. McLeod, age 70 of Trotwood, passed away on November 8, 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 18, 1954 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marilyn (Bailey) Burns. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by sister, Linda Gamon. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim McLeod; children, Paula (Jimmy) Ayres and Joe (Amanda) McLeod; grandchildren, Brandon (Allysia) & Justin (Elizabeth) and Kinley; great-grandchildren, Allie, Stella, Myra and Wesley; brother, Robert (Jenny) Burns; sister, Tina (Billy) Stepp and Debbie (Bob) Forsyth; her fur babies and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Carolyn enjoyed working as a travel agent for AAA. She liked traveling to Las Vegas and Lake Erie with her family. Family will receive guests from 1-3 pm on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. If desired, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society, in Carolyn's memory. To share a memory of Carolyn or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



