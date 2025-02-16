McLemore, Nathaniel



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2025, at Summit Christian Church, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



