X

McLellan, Lawrence

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McLellan, Lawrence "Bub"

Lawrence "Bub" McLellan, 68, of Springfield passed away April 19, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 19, 1955 in Springfield, the son of Clarence and Angela (Cox) McLellan, Sr. Larry was a veteran of the US Air Force. He had retired from Drackett in Urbana. He enjoyed playing pool and poker. Survivors include his wife of 40 years with 50 years together, Rena (Cox) McLellan; son, Scott Lippencott; daughter, Shelly Lippencott; grandkids, John Scarborough, Mary Sions, Sabbath, Autam Lippencott, Ashley VanWanger, Nikko Masters, Brody, Ally, Ethan Lippencott; great-grandkids, Layla Samrajeet and Jaxson Sigmon; sister, Teresa; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister, Regina; brother, Clarence Jr.; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Fritsch, Thomas
2
Brex, Denise
3
Delaney, Edwin
4
Cunningham, Steven
5
Day, Anthony
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top