McLaughlin, Nancy

McLaughlin (Furay), Nancy Lynn



Nancy Lynn McLaughlin, 70, a life-long resident of Springfield and recently of Centerville, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital South on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024. She was born in Springfield on October 27, 1953, the daughter of the late Gerald "Turtle" and Nancy (Schmidt) Furay. Lynn was a 1971 graduate of North High School and in 1975, earned her bachelor's degree from Urbana College. She worked as a special education teacher in Richwood, Ohio and upon returning to Springfield, at Rolling Hills and New Moorefield Elementary Schools. Lynn left teaching to care for her mother and raise her family. Active in many community service organizations, Lynn served on the board of Clark State Community College, volunteered at Young Women's Mission, Relay for Life, Clark Memorial Home, and the Wittenberg Guild. She greatly enjoyed golf with her friends, spending time with her grandchildren, travel to anywhere warmer than Springfield, and in her younger days, she danced in The Follies. She was a life-long member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a member of the Springfield Country Club and Polo Club. Lynn is survived by her husband of 48 years, David W. McLaughlin; their children, Bradford (Shanna) McLaughlin and Nancy (Wayne) Bell; grandchildren, Nancy Cadence and Barrett Kaliber Bell; brother, Dr. Richard (Juliana) Furay; David's family, Jean Ann Butler, Eric McLaughlin, and Kevin (Kim) McLaughlin; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Lynn's funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2024 in Covenant Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jody Noble presiding. A private committal service will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark Memorial Home, 106 Kewbury Rd., Springfield, OH 45504 or the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





