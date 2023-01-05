McLAUGHLIN, Joyce A.



Age 75 formerly of Vandalia, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was a 1965 graduate of Northmont High School, and graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Speech Therapy. She was a speech therapist at Northmont, then finished her career with Gem City Home Healthcare. Joyce was always the life of the party, and loved University of Dayton Basketball, Ohio State Football and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She is survived by a sister Maureen and her husband Keith Aukerman of Kettering, nephew Mike and his wife Tracy Aukerman of Kettering, Great nephew Clay Aukerman (Cassandra) of Kettering, and great nieces Shelby Aukerman of Oakwood and Lexie Aukerman of Kettering. Preceded in death by her special friend Ted Petersen and her loving dog "Sassy". Memorial Services and a Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held Saturday, January 7th at 3:00pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive guests Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Joyce's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to the



www.bakerhazelsnider.com