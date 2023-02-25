McKNIGHT, Harold Lee



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was born in London, Kentucky, on May 11, 1934, to the late Dewey McKnight and Lillie (Johnson) McKnight. Harold is survived by his children, Donnie Ray McKnight, Brenda (Tim) Hicks, Mark (Debbie) Lunsford, Bruce (Angie) Lunsford, Randy (Marilyn) McKnight, Barbara McKnight Couch, and Crystal McKnight; his siblings, Jewell Jerdon Bartel, Bruce McKnight, Betty Benge, and Thomas McKnight; twenty grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie McIntosh; his father, Dewey McKnight; his wife, Juanita McKnight; his three sons, Vernon Hubbard, Delbert McKnight and John McKnight; his siblings, (Coy) McKnight, infant brother, Delmus Earl McKnight, and infant sister, Norma Jean McKnight. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on March 1, 2023, at 10:30 AM, with Darrell Mountjoy officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.

