McKinney, Ruth

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

McKinney, Ruth Normalene "Patsy"

Ruth Normalene McKinney, age 81, of Reynoldsburg, OH, departed this life Friday, June 27, 2025. Funeral service 1 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Burns, Glenna
2
Leonard, Scott
3
Sands, Brice
4
Hill, Dale
5
Wagner, Bernadine