McKinney, Ruth Normalene "Patsy"



Ruth Normalene McKinney, age 81, of Reynoldsburg, OH, departed this life Friday, June 27, 2025. Funeral service 1 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com