MCKINNEY, Robert L.



Age 81, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Funeral service 11 am,



Friday, July 2, at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-11 am.



Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements



entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.