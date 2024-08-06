McKenzie, Paul F.



Paul F. McKenzie, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Born on June 20, 1928, in Paintsville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Halleck and Maxie (LeMasters) McKenzie. Paul retired from the Champion Company after many years of service. A member of the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church, Paul's faith was an important part of his life. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Kentucky Wildcats, and NASCAR, finding enjoyment in these pastimes. Above all, Paul cherished the time spent with his family, who will remember him as a loving and steadfast presence in their lives. Paul leaves behind his beloved wife of fourteen years, Evelyn (Montel) McKenzie, and his children: Jim (Marilyn) McKenzie, step children: DeWayne (Jane) Prater and Chantaye (Johnny) Rohr. He was a proud grandfather to Dawn (Sean) and Buffy (Mike); step grandchildren: Tiffany, Kacy (Mike), Amanda (John), Tina, and Tabitha; and a great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to several. He is also survived by his siblings: Bob (Ruth) McKenzie, Helen Bolen, and Michael (Bonnie) McKenzie; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Conley) McKenzie, to whom he was married for over 40 years; his son Stevie McKenzie; grandson, Marty, and brothers: Doug, Gene, Hershel, Buster, Charles, Elmo, Jack, Donnie, and Leonard McKenzie. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery, where Paul will be laid to rest. Paul's legacy of love and devotion will forever be cherished by those who knew him. To leave online expressions of sympathy or view his memorial video visit www.littletonandrue.com





