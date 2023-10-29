McKenzie, Pat Lynn



McKenzie, Patricia (Pat) Lynn age 61, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on 10/15/2023. She was preceded in death by James Francis McKenzie and Helen Marie McKenzie (Schwenger). Survived by her sisters, Kelly Leisring (Jeff) and Mary McKenzie of Dayton, Ohio, nephews, Joshua Kumar Leisring (Neha and Jiya) of Columbus, Ohio and Maj. Christopher Leisring of Tokyo, Japan. She was a graduate of West Carrollton High School and Sinclair Community College. She retired from Kettering Health Network where she worked as a Radiology technologist. Pat loved animals and American History. Her pets were especially dear to her. There will be a memorial service 11:30 am on Saturday 11/4/2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. following a gathering of friends from 10 am until 11:30 am at the funeral home. Pastor Don Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the animal related charity of your choice. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com